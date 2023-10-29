Colts’ injury report, Week 8: JuJu Brents, Braden Smith among those inactive vs. Saints

The Indianapolis Colts released their list of inactive players ahead of Sunday’s Week 8 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Among those inactive include cornerback JuJu Brents, right tackle Braden Smith, tight end Kylen Granson, guard Ike Boettger, defensive tackle Eric Johnson II, linebacker Isaiah Land and cornerback Ameer Speed.

Running back Zack Moss, who was listed as questionable, is active and will play against the Saints. Having both Moss and Jonathan Taylor in the lineup is significant as Indianapolis looks to continue to lean on their running game.

Cornerback JuJu Brents is dealing with a quad injury and could potentially be out for a handful of games. Look for fellow rookie cornerback Jaylon Jones to possibly see an increase in playing time in Brents’ absence.

Tackle Braden Smith is set to miss his third consecutive game, and once again, it’ll be rookie fourth-round pick Blake Freeland taking Smith’s place.

Another notable absence will be that of defensive tackle Eric Johnson II. Johnson II is battling an ankle injury that he suffered during Indianapolis’ Week 7 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Johnson II has played a crucial role for the Colts’ run defense, which is already short-handed with the absence of Grover Stewart. Stewart is in the middle of his six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on PED’s.

Defensive tackle McTelvin Agim and cornerback Chris Lammons were both called up from the practice squad to help provide a boost to the defensive line and cornerback room.

Both the Colts and Saints enter Sunday’s game at 3-4 through the first seven games of the 2023 season. As both teams look to keep their playoff hopes alive, a win is arguably necessary and would certainly be a significant boost as we enter the halfway point of the NFL season.