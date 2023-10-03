Join the Stampede Blue ‘Second Chance’ 2023 Survivor Contest

Indianapolis Colts fans: If you were already eliminated, simply forgot to register/pick in time, or are just learning about this competition all together, then this is the article for you!

Stampede Blue is offering a ‘second’ chance free Survivor Contest for those competitors who were already eliminated from the Week 1 contest or are just now beginning to play all together. There will be a $100 cash prize for the second-chance contest.

Here are the general rules:

In Week 5, you pick a team to win. If they win, you advance to Week 6 and if they lose or finish in a tie, you’re eliminated. You pick a team each week and are not allowed to pick the same team twice. If you forget to make a pick in a given week, you’re eliminated. The last person (or people) standing wins. If everyone is eliminated before Week 18, the last person (or people) to lose win the prize.

There was a little bit of confusion for some around signing up for the Week 1 Survivor contest, so we’re putting together a few more specifics on registration. Before we get to that, just to reiterate that the second-chance contest is open to anybody who was eliminated from the first contest OR if you never signed up for the first contest. If you are still alive in the first contest, you are NOT eligible for this second-chance contest.

If you played the Week 1 contest and were eliminated, your registration still works. Log in like you did the first time, and you’ll be prompted to create a new entry name. If you did not play the game the first time around, you’ll need to create a log-in.

The registration for this game is separate from your site log-in or from a DraftKings log-in if you have one. To register for an account to play the game, go down to the game below and click on “Register for an account.” It asks for your first name, email, and a password you create. Your email will NOT be sold or given away. It is strictly so you can get a weekly reminder to make your pick, and so you can get a password reset sent to you if you forget your password.

After you register, it’ll ask for an entry name. That is not the team you’re picking that week, but rather, what name will show up in the leaderboard for your entry.

If interested in playing, this article, with the game below, is where you’ll make your weekly pick, and you can also check the leaderboard here to see how many people are still ‘alive’ in the contest on a weekly basis.

Best of luck and may the best prognosticator(s) win!

Quick update: you can start making your new entry at 12 p.m. ET today (Tuesday).