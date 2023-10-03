Matchups to Watch Revisited: Week 4 vs. Rams

Will Fries / Wesley French vs. Aaron Donald

This one went as you would expect. Anytime you put Aaron Donald against two depth players with little prior experience then it will certainly don’t go well. Donald ate against the Colts’ makeshift offensive line, dealing with the injuries of Bernhard Raimann and Ryan Kelly, racking up 8 total pressures on 32 pass rushing snaps. With Raimann and Kelly back, the Colts have to do a better job with Jeffery Simmons looming large in the horizon.

Samson Ebukam vs. Joe Noteboom

Ebukam and Dayo Odeyingbo carried the load of the pass rushing weight on Sunday, as Kwity Paye was not really efficient rushing Stafford. Noteboom allowed 4 pressures, the most in the Rams’ offensive line. The Colts’ defensive line was also clearly missing a full strength Deforest Buckner, who was on a pitch count, eating up double teams on the inside.

Dallis Flowers / Juju Brents vs. Puka Nacua

I don’t know why but at least I expected this one to go better. Nacua is by far the Rams’ most targeted receiver, and he is on a blistering hot streak, but it is not like the Rams have plenty of other receivers to hurt the Colts. Still, the Colts just could not find Nacua on the field at all, allowing 9 receptions for over 150 yards and the game winning touchdown, where he was left wide open because of a miscommunication.

Grover Stewart vs. Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

In the end it was Kevin Dotson who started for the Rams, and Stewart was constantly double-teamed because Buckner was just not out there for the majority of the game. His impact was limited, as he did not register any pressures and just a single run stop, but with Buckner back he should have the chance to make a bigger impact.

Alec Pierce vs. Cobie Durant

While Pierce did have a contested catch for 38 yards, even despite being interfered with and drawing and unnecessary roughness flag after the play was over, that was his only reception of the game. Once again, the sophomore receiver was held under 5 catches, as the chemistry with Anthony Richardson is just not there yet.