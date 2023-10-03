Colts place CB Dallis Flowers on season-ending IR; Sign WR Amari Rodgers to active roster

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that the team has placed cornerback Dallis Flowers on injured reserve and signed wide receiver Amari Rodgers to the active roster in a corresponding move.

The team also re-signed cornerback Darren Hall to the team’s practice squad.

Flowers suffered a season-ending torn Achilles during Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and he’ll be sorely missed in what’s already been a thin Colts cornerback room.

Flowers recorded 15 tackles (11 solo) and 3 passes defensed during 4 starts this year.

Despite the tough injury break, Flowers offered words of encouragement on Tuesday:

Imma b back better then ever — Dallis “Dallo” Flowers (@21degrees21) October 3, 2023

Hall was likely brought back to bolster some of Indy’s depleted depth at the position.

Meanwhile, Rodgers was recently promoted from the Colts practice squad for game day this past weekend, but did not record a catch.

The former 2021 third round pick of the Green Bay Packers has also spent time with the Colts’ AFC South rival Houston Texans.

The 5’9,” 212 pound wideout has 20 receptions for 249 receiving yards (12.5 ypr. avg.) and a touchdown reception during 33 career games (2 starts). He also has experience as a special teams returnman.

Hall was a former 2021 4th round of the Atlanta Falcons. At 6’0,” 190 pounds, Hall has 72 tackles (50 solo), 3 tackles for loss, a sack, 6 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery during 31 career games (10 starts).