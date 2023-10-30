MNF Raiders at Lions Week 8 NFL Predictions

Looks like we once again the Colts’ season aspirations are over, and all we have to wait for is draft season. Last season when that happened I turned my attention to other football games and stopped being so invested on this year, so I recommend you do the same and tune in to hopefully watch the snake Josh McDaniels and his Raiders (+ 270) get destroyed by the Detroit Lions (- 340). For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Raiders are coming off a rather embarrassing 12-30 loss against the Bagent-led Bears. Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer was benched midway for rookie Aidan O’Connell, but the team still could not get anything going. Now at 3-4. the Raiders season is really close to coming to an end.

The Lions did not do much better though, losing 6-38 to the Baltimore Ravens. The game was basically over by halftime, as they were already trailing by 28 points there. Jared Goff looked really bad, and the defense just was not able to stop Lamar Jackson who threw for over 350 yards and 3 touchdowns while adding another score on the ground. This Lions’ team is much better than what they showed last week though, and I fully expect them to rebound tonight.

There is not a single staff member going with the Raiders here, as hopefully the McDaniels’ era continues to sink this night.