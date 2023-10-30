Colts look closer to sellers than buyers as NFL trade deadline approaches on Tuesday

The NFL’s trade deadline is at 4 PM EST on Tuesday (Halloween), and the Indianapolis Colts, now sitting at 3-5 and their starting rookie quarterback lost for the season look much more like sellers than buyers—if anything at all.

The Colts have been connected to—although to reported varying degrees of interest, to Denver Broncos former first round wideout Jerry Jeudy.

And after watching Sunday’s loss, one can’t help but question whether they could use some help at either pass rusher (say the Washington Commanders Montez Sweat or Chase Young? Or the Carolina Panthers Brian Burns?) or cornerback (the Chicago Bears Jaylon Johnson, anyone?) as reinforcements to a struggling defense.

However, given where the Colts currently sit . . . looking much more like pretenders compared to contenders, it would be surprising if the Colts made an acquisition involving significant draft capital, unless they’re purely looking past just this season.

On the selling side, Kenny Moore II is potentially the most attractive trade candidate, who the reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles reportedly have had recent interest in.

However, he’s arguably regained his Pro Bowl form so far this season and looks like someone the Colts may want to re-sign regardless. It really wouldn’t make a whole lot of sense for Indianapolis to move their starting slot standout cornerback unless they’re heavily incentivized to do so with significant draft capital coming back the other way.

Otherwise, maybe upcoming free agents such as staring safety Julian Blackmon or running back Zack Moss could be names to watch, but I’m not sure how robust either’s market would be to warrant even making a move. It’s possible though the Colts know they aren’t going to re-sign Blackmon and may seek to get Nick Cross more playing time, and Moss’s days in the Indy backfield could be over at season’s end with Jonathan Taylor re-signed.