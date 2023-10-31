Tuesday Morning Awards: Week 8 vs. Saints

MVP of the Game: Jonathan Taylor / Zack Moss

The running game was once again working wonders for the Colts, which is why the Saints emphasized stopping it after halftime. Taylor and Moss now form the best 1-2 punch in the NFL, with Moss embracing the role of a bruiser type of back while Taylor is the most explosive. They finished the game with over 150 combined yards and Zack Moss scored a touchdown.

Dud of the Game: Tony Brown

7 targets going his way, all seven caught for 187 yards and a touchdown. I mean those numbers speak for themselves, as that was inarguably the worst Colts’ performance from a cornerback in recent memory. Brown should not be out there, as he is mostly a special teams’ ace, but still the fact remains he was the worst player on the field by far on Sunday.

Play of the Game: DeForest Buckner’s strip-sack, Dayo’s recovery

DeForest Buckner with the strip sack and Dayo Odeyingbo cleans it up



That’s Indy’s 6th strip sack of 2023 which is best in the NFL pic.twitter.com/sJoWasWG9H — The Blue Stable (@TheBlue_Stable) October 29, 2023

A great play by the defense as it also set up a touchdown for the Colts to go up by 10 points and at that moment I was sure that the team would go on to win the game. It all ended up crumbling down, but at that time it was a key play at the perfect time, a thing the defense has been lacking so far this year.

Whammy of the Game: Having Brown one-on-one on Shaheed for his 51-yard catch

Rashid Shaheed with the DAGGER ️ #Saints pic.twitter.com/iaZzEsEiip — Saints Happy Hour Podcast (@SaintsHappyHour) October 29, 2023

If you don’t remember what number Saints’ wide receiver wears, just ask cornerback Tony Brown, who was looking at it all game long. That was the dagger, as the Colts were down 8 at the point at still had a slim chance of making the comeback and forcing overtime. Now only is the whammy on Brown for allowing Shaheed to get behind him so easily, but also on Bradley for leaving him isolated against a receiver that had already burnt him.

Rookie of the Week: Josh Downs

7 receptions for 72 yards for the rookie wide receiver who continues to establish himself as the clear-cut #2 option in the Colts’ passing game. Safe hands, consistent separation, and a penchant for getting first downs, the rookie has been perhaps the biggest bright spot for the offense so far this season.

Unsung Hero: Will Fries

Perhaps his best game of the entire year, and what a year it has been for right guard Will Fries, solving the Colts’ issues at the position and establishing himself as Mark Glowinski 2.0. Fries did not allow a single pressure in 44 pass blocking snaps and was adept at run blocking. If his play continues, then this offensive line could work wonders once Richardson eventually returns, and his play should also improve with a veteran like Braden Smith next to him.