Colts’ winners & losers: Week 8 vs. Saints

Winners

Darrell Baker Jr.

Talk about getting yourself another chance to show you have what it takes to play as a cornerback in the NFL. After such an abysmal showing by spot starter Tony Brown, and if rookie Juju Brents is not ready to go by next week, then Darrell Baker Jr. will slot right back into the starting lineup considering how Ballard refuses to actively address the problem. Perhaps third time is the charm for Baker?

Zack Moss

With Jonathan Taylor’s extension and return to the starting lineup Zack Moss’ status in the Colts’ depth chart was unclear, but with how the former Buffalo Bill has been playing this season he has earnt himself a role in the Colts’ offense, and looks like it will be a running back by committee approach for the rest of the season.

Will Fries

Fries is the Colts’ right guard for the future, and he finished establishing that with a marquee performance against the Saints, not allowing a single pressure throughout the game. He is still under contract for next season, but will probably be extended this off-season, and he fully deserves it.

Rodney Thomas

Finally a game where I said “Oh there is Rodney Thomas!”. He almost had a key interception on Carr, and he was just more active than he was in prior games. With the season slowly going down the drain Thomas needs to start showing off, otherwise the Colts might be tempted to give Nick Cross a chance.

Losers

Kwity Paye/Dayo Odeyingbo

Not a single pressure for the pass-rushing duo against a mediocre Saints’ offensive line. Paye and Odeyingbo have been disappointing this season, especially Paye, considering Dayo has been somewhat productive. Despite playing on a defensive line with guys like Buckner, Ebukam, and Stewart (when not suspended), Paye has not stepped up his production and is a below-average pass-rusher at best, not great for a former first round pick.

Shaq Leonard

Another game, and still no splash plays from Shaq Leonard, who relies on those for him to be worth the amount of money he is getting. Zero takeaways for The Maniac so far as he is clearly struggling in getting back up to game speed. Questions have to be asked about the viability of his long term contract, with the Colts having a potential out after this season.

Tony Brown

This is pretty much self explanatory, as I dont expect Tony Brown to play at cornerback again for the Colts after such a dismal showing. He is good at special teams, so just keep him there for the sake of the fans and the team. Hopefully Brents returns soon enough.