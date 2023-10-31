Colts fans: Are you currently team playoff push or high draft pick?

The Indianapolis Colts currently sit at 3-5 after this Sunday’s contest against the Saints. Since beating the Titans, the Colts have fallen like a stone losing three in a row and two at home. The Jaguars are a good team, but the other two games were certainly winnable. The Colts are now entering territory that no team wants to be. The question is where do they go from here?

Maybe it is too early for you to make that call since we are halfway through the season. Heck, they still have nine games left which is more than enough time to make a push towards the playoffs. The Colts head out on the road before their bye against two subpar teams in the Panthers and Patriots. If they can pull out a win in both of those contests, head into the bye at .500, and then use the bye to rest and heal their wounded, they might be able to put something together.

Go back to the 2008 season in which the Colts started out 3-4. After that less than stellar start, they rattled off nine straight wins and made the playoffs. When all hope was lost, the Colts turned their season around. Ok, so I left off the part about Peyton Manning being the quarterback of that team. I also left off the fact that he no longer plays for the Colts...but you get the idea. It could happen.

Maybe you have already thrown in the towel on the 2023 season. What started off with so much excitement with Anthony Richardson burst when his shoulder smashed into the ground. The same juice just isn’t there. Maybe you were always in the camp of this season isn’t going to be a playoff season but instead one for growth, development, and retooling for a young roster. Maybe, however, you allowed yourself a moment to dream when the Colts beat the Titans and moved to 3-2 on the year. Now, you are kicking yourself for giving this team the benefit of the doubt.

What would another high draft pick do for this team? Would it include an elite game-changing receiver? Just look at the current cornerback situation and tell me a shut down defender wouldn’t do wonders. The defensive ends have played ok, but how would a Myles Garrett type sound on the outside?

There are many fans who will go down with the ship no matter how bad the situation looks. Those same fans also believe that you can never give up on your team or create a culture of losing. If the season is lost, however, are pro-draft fans really rooting against the Colts, or do they actually have their best interest in mind because they are looking to build a Super Bowl contender, not a playoff push 2023 season?

The debate over what is best for the team and what direction this season should ultimately go will continue to rage. At the halfway point, I am still undecided as to what direction I prefer. The only thing I am rooting for is that the Colts find that direction and lean into it. Being in the middle is no where to be. Make your push or plan for next year.