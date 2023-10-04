Colts Reacts Survey Week 5

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Indianapolis Colts fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2) suffered an overtime loss last weekend against the Los Angeles Rams and now will host their divisional rival, the Tennessee Titans (also 2-2) (+1).

Facing a short-term rebuild, the Colts have been surprisingly more entertaining and competitive than many initially anticipated. This is largely in part due to the emergence of rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson and the offensive innovativeness of new head coach Shane Steichen (*as well as the return of a formidable Colts offensive line and a solid defense backing them up, particularly within the stout Indy front seven).

With that being said, how confident are you in the direction of the franchise right now?

Eligible off PUP (*and coming off a tumultuous offseason regarding his contract status), Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been activated for the 21-day practice window on Wednesday and was a full participant in the day’s practice—meaning that surgically repaired ankle may be finally healthy to go.

Do Colts fans think he’ll make his season debut on Sunday against the Titans?

Lastly, the Colts are slight home favorites against the Titans right now. These two teams know each other all too well from yearly inter-divisional matchups, and while Richardson’s arrival certainly changes the complexion of the game, the victor will likely come down to who can consistently win in the trenches—on both sides of the football.

With that being said, do you think the Colts will beat the Titans, snapping Tennessee’s current 5-game winning streak against Indy?