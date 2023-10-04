Homefield has a new Colts collection for the early 2023 campaign to check out

Homefield recently introduced its new Indianapolis Colts collection, and there’s some fresh merchandise for you to don this early season.

Whether it’s for game day at the ‘Luke’, a tailgate, or just a casual ‘Blue Friday,’ Homefield has you covered for your Colts gear needs.

For those previously unfamiliar with the name, Homefield is a premium sports apparel brand locally based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

They’re committed to creating incredibly comfortable, officially licensed apparel with vintage Colts marks. They place a heavy emphasis on the authenticity and nostalgia of their designs, perfect for showing off Horseshoe pride as this exciting young season continues.

Last year, Homefield graciously provided the entire Stampede Blue writing team a free Colts-themed t-shirt. I wound up with a ‘For the Shoe’ Blue (mascot) themed t-shirt, which I liked so much and was so comfortable, that I ended up purchasing another Colts t-shirt.

Speaking of which, it looks like Homefield has a new Blue ‘Mascot of the Year’ tee this year.

If you’re interested in buying items for yourself, family, or friends for the first time, please use promotion code STAMPEDEBLUE for 15% off the initial purchase price.

Among those Colts items that have already caught my eye from Homefield’s new collection: