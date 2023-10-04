 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Homefield has a new Colts collection for the early 2023 campaign to check out

Homefield has your Colts gear covered for the 2023 season with these comfortable vintage designs.

By Luke Schultheis
Homefield recently introduced its new Indianapolis Colts collection, and there’s some fresh merchandise for you to don this early season.

Whether it’s for game day at the ‘Luke’, a tailgate, or just a casual ‘Blue Friday,’ Homefield has you covered for your Colts gear needs.

For those previously unfamiliar with the name, Homefield is a premium sports apparel brand locally based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

They’re committed to creating incredibly comfortable, officially licensed apparel with vintage Colts marks. They place a heavy emphasis on the authenticity and nostalgia of their designs, perfect for showing off Horseshoe pride as this exciting young season continues.

Last year, Homefield graciously provided the entire Stampede Blue writing team a free Colts-themed t-shirt. I wound up with a ‘For the Shoe’ Blue (mascot) themed t-shirt, which I liked so much and was so comfortable, that I ended up purchasing another Colts t-shirt.

Speaking of which, it looks like Homefield has a new Blue ‘Mascot of the Year’ tee this year.

If you’re interested in buying items for yourself, family, or friends for the first time, please use promotion code STAMPEDEBLUE for 15% off the initial purchase price.

Among those Colts items that have already caught my eye from Homefield’s new collection:

The Colts reached the peak of the NFL mountaintop after a 36-year Super Bowl drought. Years of rebuilding and being oh-so-close finally paid off for the 2006 team at Super Bowl XLI. This retro-inspired bomber jacket celebrates Indianapolis’ win in Miami and proudly declares that the Colts are champions.

Homefield x Colts | 2006 Champions Bomber Jacket

This design honors one of the formative teams in Indianapolis Colts history that won the hearts (no pun intended) of the Hoosier State. Under “Captain Comeback” Jim Harbaugh, the so-called “Cardiac Colts” made the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons in 1995, and nearly made it to the Super Bowl.

Homefield x Colts | Indianapolis “Cardiac Colts” 1995 Hoodie

This design celebrates the Indianapolis Colts’ first year in Indianapolis after three decades in Baltimore. Though the Colts would be in a rebuilding phase into the ‘90s, they continued to fight “For the Shoe.” When the team began playing in Indy in 1984, thousands of fans flocked to the Hoosier Dome (aka the RCA Dome), even for preseason games.

Homefield x Colts | 1984 “For The Shoe” Crewneck

