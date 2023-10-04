Colts’ Jonathan Taylor could return to action against the Titans. Do we even still care at this point?

The big news out of the Indianapolis Colts this week is that Jonathan Taylor is being activated off the PUP list and is set to return to practice on Thursday (moved from Wednesday due to back-to-back overtime games). When Taylor will return to game action is a matter of conditioning and a coach’s decision as the Colts still have 21 days before they have to put him on the active roster.

Colts officially have opened the 21-day practice period for RB Jonathan Taylor, who has been on the Physically Unable to Perform List due to an ankle injury. Taylor is now healthy. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2023

In a vacuum, this is great news. The team’s star running back is returning from an injury that kept him out all of training camp and through the team’s first four games. Getting back a talent this great to a surprisingly competitive team can be seen as an incredibly welcomed boost.

Unfortunately, we do not live in a vacuum. We live in a world in which Taylor spent the entire training camp moping around the sidelines refusing to participate or even look like he wanted to be present. Our world is one in which we didn’t know if Taylor was with the team on game day and if he was, he was the first to scurry back to the bus. Our world is one in which Taylor’s agent looked to hold the team hostage as he tried to play hard ball while his client was under contract and literally designated as “physically unable to perform”.

At this point, are we too far gone on the whole Jonathan Taylor saga? Have we simply moved on? Do we even care anymore? Zack Moss has filled the void very nicely putting up strong numbers. The defense has been mostly solid with the exception of a spot here and there. Oh, and the new guy...what’s his name? Anthony Richardson? Yeah, he has looked much better than expected at this point even with the type of long-haul project he is supposed to be.

Four games without Taylor have more than made me forget he is even part of the 2023 Colts. I have come to peace with the fact that he is not on the active roster. I can live with that. Besides, I am not sure if he would be allowed to suit up with a black hoodie under his jersey anyway.

I want the Colts to continue to have success and build on what they have going. If Taylor can help with that, then ok. I am at a point where I don’t really care though if he is on the roster, and I don’t want anything taking away from what a positive story this team is turning out to be. The Jonathan Taylor saga has been exhausting, but don’t think it is over just because he is back to practice.

Rumors are Taylor still wants out. Rumors are the Colts still don’t want to pay him. Well, you can keep your rumors because I’m over it and ready to move on without him.