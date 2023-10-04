 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Stampede Blue’s Week 5 NFL Game Picks

We pick the full slate of games, starting with Bears at Commanders

By Mateo Caliz
Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Tough week once again for the staff members regarding the picks, with the one exception being Andrew Aziz, who continues putting up impressive numbers and is actually in the Top 5 in Tallysight taking into account experts from all kind of platforms.

The Colts (- 105) open the week as one-point favourites for the second consecutive game, this time a divisional matchup at home against the Titans (- 115). With the Jaguars struggling and having a brutal remaining schedule the rest of the year, the Colts and Titans slowly creep up as potential contenders in the division, so beating them at home would go a long way to help that divisional case. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

Other than a key divisional game for the Colts, there are plenty of good football games to watch. Ravens at Steelers is always a classic. Jaguars at Bills will be a nice test for the Jaguars to see if they are for real or last season was just a mirage. Jets at Broncos in a game of terrible franchises desperately needing a win to keep false hopes alive. And finally Cowboys at Niners for a vintage NFC showdown.

