Indianapolis Colts injury report: RB Jonathan Taylor is back!

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 5 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Tennessee Titans. Today’s practice was a walk-through, therefore the injury report is only an estimation of a player’s participation if there was a practice.

A very busy injury report for the Indianapolis Colts today as tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee), defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (back), linebacker Shaquille Leonard (groin), defensive end Tyquan Lewis (knee), guard Quenton Nelson (toe), defensive end Kwity Paye (concussion) and offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (concussion) all missed practice today.

Buckner missed practice all last week and was limited to a sub package role against the Rams which may be the same role he plays Sunday if he is still limited by a back injury.

Leonard saw his play time reduced on Sunday and it is clear to see why with him popping up on the injury list with a groin injury. Luckily for the Colts, Zaire Franklin and EJ Speed have been playing outstanding.

Nelson has been struggling with a toe injury all year and it continues to limit his practice availability although he has yet to miss any game time so far.

Paye sustaining a concussion is worrying as it is looks like there’s only a slim chance he will be able to pass through the concussion protocol in time to play on Sunday.

Raimann still missing practice time after sustaining a concussion late last week in practice is a concern especially seeing how rookie Blake Freeland struggled as his replacement.

Center Ryan Kelly would have been a full participant at practice today as he continued his recovery from a concussion he sustained in week 3. Wesley French has held up amicably in his absence but getting the veteran center back will be a huge boost for the Colts offense.

The big awaited return to practice for star running back Jonathan Taylor today. Taylor would have been a full participant today which is excellent news for the Colts. The team has opened the 21 day practice period for Taylor who has missed the first four weeks of the season after being on the PUP list with an ankle injury.