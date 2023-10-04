Report: Colts’ relationship with RB Jonathan Taylor has ‘vastly improved’ in recent days

According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, “things are vastly improved” between the Indianapolis Colts and star running back Jonathan Taylor regarding his once contentious relationship with the franchise over a contract dispute:

There’s been a significant shift in the rocky relationship between Jonathan Taylor and the Colts. What’s unclear is what it means for the long term. But, for now, the change has been dramatic, I’m told. pic.twitter.com/Aqmg82SJrR — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) October 4, 2023

Specifically, Holder noted on Wednesday via ESPN:

“I had a source tell me earlier this week that Jonathan Taylor is in a much better head space right now, and that is allowing the situation to kind of move toward a progression where they can get on the same page, whatever that ultimately is,” Holder said. “Whether this results in Jonathan Taylor’s contract being addressed, that remains unclear, but certainly, if he’s going to play for the Colts, they need to be on the same page and moving forward together.”

Now, whether Taylor has rescinded his trade request to another team or the Colts are willing to give him a lucrative multi-year deal before his rookie contract lapses, remains to be seen.

However, having been listed as a full participant for Wednesday’s walk-through, it appears as though Taylor is gearing up for an imminent return to the field—and it can happen as soon as this Sunday against the rival Tennessee Titans.

His Colts teammates and new head coach are already excited for his return:

Anthony Richardson with some comments on Jonathan Taylor’s return: pic.twitter.com/2BSuKwUioZ — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) October 4, 2023

I asked Zaire Franklin about whether he's thought about what an Anthony Richardson-Jonathan Taylor backfield will look like:



"I dream about it." — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) October 4, 2023

#Colts HC Shane Steichen says Jonathan Taylor's home run-hitting ability adds a "huge element" to the team's offense, particularly in the passing game where it could open up more downfield throws. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) October 4, 2023

While incumbent starter Zack Moss has been rock solid in Taylor’s absence, Taylor should provide the big play ability that has been limited so far in the running game (i.e., Moss’s longest run of the season to-date is 24 rushing yards). Taylor’s a threat to take it to the house literally every time he touches the football and a rare modern day workhorse out there—featuring speed and power.

The RPO game showcasing both rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson and him should be dangerously dynamic and a joy to watch from a football fan’s standpoint—as opposing defenses will have split-seconds to pick their poison and risk getting gashed by the other for a big play.