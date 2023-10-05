Best NFL prop bets for Titans vs Colts Week 5

The Indianapolis Colts (+2) are at home to face the visiting Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Here are some fun bets that should be considered and what I’ll be betting on.

Potential Bets

Ryan Tannehill Under 1.5 Touchdowns (-220)

The Colts have held Lamar Jackson and Matthew Stafford to under 2 touchdowns in the last 2 games and it appears their secondary is rounding into form. Tannehill has not hit over 1.5 touchdowns all year. This is a very good bet, unfortunately DraftKings believes so too and they’ve cut the odds quite a bit. If it were a bit higher, I would’ve smashed this line.

Anthony Richardson - First Touchdown Scorer (+650)

Richardson often scores in the 1st quarter, and considering the Titans aren’t exactly an offensive juggernaut, Richardson could very well be the first touchdown scorer of the game if he scores in the 1st quarter again.

Matt Gay Over 1.5 Field Goals (+105)

Gay has been one of the best kickers in the NFL this season, and this could be a gritty affair where field goals make all the difference. More details to come in the section below.

Same Game Parlay: Alternative Yard Lines - Tannehill Over 150 Passing Yards, Richardson Over 150 Passing Yards, Anthony Richardson Over 25 Rushing Yards, Derrick Henry Over 40 Rushing Yards, Michael Pittman Over 25 Receiving Yards, Deandre Hopkins Over 25 Receiving Yards (-180)

It might seem like a lot of selections, but it’s the lowest amounts that could be bet on for each of the players, so worth a shot.

What I’m Betting On

Matt Gay Over 1.5 Field Goals (+105)

Each week I’ll be putting $50 on one of the prop bets and we’ll see how I do throughout the season.

I like the Matt Gay bet this week because of the odds (I believe it’s value) and because of the fact that the Titans have a top 10 redzone defense, so once you get in the redzone, it’s hard to score. Gay has been virtually automatic this year, save for a miss last week from 47 yards. I think he gets to 2 or 3 field goals this week, as the Colts have proven they can move the ball effectively against any type of defense. The bet is $50 to win $102.5.

We’ve hit on back to back weeks as Zack Moss had over 16.5 rushing attempts last week (18). After 4 weeks, we are up $15 (7.5%) on the season.

