AFC South Roundup: Week 4

Tennessee Titans (2-2)

Score this Week: Won 27-3 vs. Bengals

The Titans got an important win against a struggling Bengals team. Derrick Henry looked like his old self again, and the vaunted front seven made life miserable for an injured Joe Burrow. Tennessee is now 2-2 and the outlook is much better than what it was a week ago.

Highlight Player: Running back Derrick Henry - 22 carries for 122 yards, one touchdown

The Titans offensive gameplan relies entirely on Derrick Henry, and when he performs, the offense follows. Henry finally showed up against the Bengals, racking over 100 rushing yards, over 5 yards per carry, and scored a touchdown.

Injury Report

Wide receiver Treylon Burks, linebacker Luke Gifford, cornerback Elijah Molden, guard Peter Skoronski, all questionable against the Colts.

Looking Ahead: @Colts

Key divisional matchup for the Titans, and if they want to make one final run before Henry reaches 30 years of age, then they absolutely have to win this Sunday against the Colts in Lucas Oil Stadium. Jonathan Taylor will probably be back with the team, so it will surely be an interesting one.

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2)

Score this Week: Won 23-7 vs. Falcons

Jags got back on track after a two game losing streak against the Falcons in London. First of all, I am calling my shot right now as I believe the team will definitely be moving across the pond in the next decade. Secondly, their defense looked really good against Desmond Ridder, Lawrence is always smart with his decisions, and did enough to get the win.

Highlight Player: Edge rusher Josh Allen - 3 sacks, 5 total pressures

3 sacks is always an impressive feat, especially on your contract season. Allen is a player I would personally love for this Colts’ defense needing a premier pass rusher from the outside, so crossing fingers the Jags don’t manage to re-sign him.

Injury Report

Wide receiver Jamal Agnew, wide receiver Zay Jones, defensive back Antonio Johnson questionable for Sunday’s game. Wide receiver Parker Washington listed as doubtful.

Looking Ahead: @Bills

The Jaguars bloodbath schedule continues with a visit to the best team in football at the moment, as they make the trip to Buffalo to face off against the Bills. This will be a fine test to determine whether they actually are a team ready to become an AFC juggernaut.

Houston Texans (2-2)

Score this Week: Won 30-6 vs. Steelers

Talk about a statement week from the Texans, right after defeating the Jaguars they go out and pounce the Steelers led by their young franchise quarterback. The connection with Nico Collins seems like they have played together for 10 seasons, their defense coached by Demeco Ryans is not bad by any means, and suddenly the Texans are just one win away from matching their 2022 season.

Highlight Player: Quarterback C.J. Stroud - 16/30 for 306 yards and 2 touchdowns

Man this guy looks good, Stroud dismantled the Steelers passing defense averaging an almost absurd 20 yards per completion. Keep in mind he will only get better with time, he is playing behind an offensive line made almost entirely of backups, and the weapons at his disposal are not the most explosive.

Injury Report

Tackles Josh Jones, Laremy Tunsil, center Michael Deiter, linebacker Denzel Perryman, cornerback Tavierre Thommas, questionable against Atlanta.

Looking Ahead: @Falcons

There is a decent chance the Texans improve to 3-2, and in all honesty who would have expected them to have a winning record through the first five games of the season? (Of course now that I jinxed them they will surely lose against the Falcons)