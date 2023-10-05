Bears at Commanders Week 5 NFL 2023 TNF picks, predictions

Unless you are a truly hardcore football fan, I don’t believe you are going to sit through two and a half hours of watching the mighty Sam Howell versus the erratic Justin Fields. Of course as is usually the case with games like this, it turns out to be a surprisingly entertaining matchup, with the Chicago Bears (+ 220) visiting the Washington Commanders (- 270). The Bears are tragically bad, and not only are they a bad football team at 0-4 but they are also terribly run and terribly coached. The Commanders stormed to an unexpected 2-0 start, but have lost two in a row since as reality starts setting in. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

As mentioned, the Bears have just blown a 21-point lead against the Denver Broncos of all teams, wasting a rare masterclass by Justin Fields. This is far and away the worst team in the NFL right now, and I think there is a decent chance they do not win a single game. It sucks because I believe Justin Fields has the potential to become an exceptional NFL quarterback, but the Bears are not only wasting him but also ruining his development.

The Commanders made the Eagles work hard for their win, even going as far as forcing overtime. This team has a lot of fight, and I really like what Eric Bienemy has done with an offense that was once anemic. Their job turning Sam Howell into a serviceable quarterback is also notable, but in the end they just lack the talent on offense, and that defense can only hold so much, so you are still looking at a team that will most likely finish with a losing record.

No surprises here as the entire staff is going with the Commanders on this one.