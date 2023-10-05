Indianapolis Colts injury report: LB Leonard, LT Raimann and DE Paye all miss practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 5 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Tennessee Titans.

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox was a full participant at pre give today after missing yesterday’s practice with an ankle injury. Alie-Cox practicing fully today bodes well for his availability for Sunday’s game against the Titans.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was limited at practice today due to a back injury. Buckner missed practice yesterday but him returning to practice today, although it being limited, gives him a shot at being available for Sunday.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard missed practice again today with a groin injury. Leonard missing two practices this week makes his outlook for the weekend doubtful. If Leonard can manage to practice tomorrow it may give him so hope but currently it looks like he may be set to miss his first game this year due to injury.

Defensive end Kwity Paye and left tackle Bernhard Raimann both missed practice again today with concussions. Raimann sustained a concussion last Friday at practice whereas Paye sustained his in the game against the Rams. Both have just tomorrow’s practice to pass through the concussion protocol or they will both miss the game on Sunday. If Raimann is unable to go then expect rookie Blake Freeland to get the start again at left tackle whereas if Paye is unable to play then expect Dayo Odeyingbo to slide into the starting line up.

Defensiev end Tyquan Lewis was limited at practice today due to a knee injury. Lewis miss practice yesterday but appears to be improving with a limited showing today. Lewis will be one to keep an eye on tomorrow especially if Paye is unable to pass through the concussion protocol as the Colts defensive line could start to get very thin.

Guard Quenton Nelson was a full participant at practice today after missing yesterday’s practice with a toe injury. Nelson managing full practice today is great news after he had previously missed most of the season practice time with the niggling toe injury.

Center Ryan Kelly was a full participant at practice again today. Kelly is recovering from a concussion he sustained in week 3. Against the Ravens but it looks like he should be available this weekend.

Running back Jonathan Taylor made his return to actual practice today after being a full participant in the walk through practice yesterday. Taylor who hasn’t practiced with the team for 270 days made his return and practiced fully. Taylor looks set to return to game action on Sunday too.