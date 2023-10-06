The Colts can take a massive step forward with a win against the Titans.

The Indianapolis Colts can’t seem to win at home. The Tennessee Titans have owned the Colts in recent years winning six out of the last seven. This rookie quarterback will struggle mightily to make the transition due to his lack of experience. The roster is devoid of talent and is a cellar dweller in the NFL. Blah, blah, blah.

Those are the narratives we have heard throughout the offseason and into week five of the 2023 season. The Colts have a chance to put all of that to bed against their fiercest rival. The Colts are faced with a big game which is something many fans doubted they would see this year as the team looked to be rebuilding with an infusion of young talent. Here we are, however, with a pivotal matchup for control of the division.

While the Titans aren’t taking the Colts lightly, some appear to know the perfect gameplan for keeping them in check, and it starts with limiting Anthony Richardson.

“We’ve got to wrap him up heavy and hit him up top, but at the end of the day he’s still a rookie,” said Key. ”We’re gonna do a lot of things to come at him as a rookie to see if he can handle those things.

Ok...but you have to catch him first. Three games in and Richardson is already setting franchise and NFL records.

Colts Anthony Richardson:

*1st rookie in NFL history with 4 rushing TDs in 1st 3 games.

*1st Colt QB with rushing TD in 3 straight games.



And there's this. Colts record/rookie record for QB rushing TDs in a season: 5 (Andrew Luck in 2012).

Again, Richardson with 4 after wk 4 — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) October 2, 2023

Not to get too carried away, but Richardson is looking much better than advertised. Yes, it is only three games but his rating is solid. That completion percentage that was supposed to be abysmal isn’t looking too shabby either. Oh, and go ahead and throw in 131 rushing yards for good measure too.

Comparing the first 3 starts of Anthony Richardson, Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck, and Josh Allen.



Whoever made this please comment/DM for credit #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/c0BfrAyxnM — Colts Coverage (@Colts_Coverage) October 3, 2023

Sunday marks a huge game for the Colts. Not all of it rest of Richardson’s shoulders, but if they are going to win, he will play a major part. It is time to put the narratives of the past to rest. Beat the Titans at home behind solid play from your rookie quarterback and pull yourself out of the NFL cellar back into greatness. It can all happen. Sunday could mark the start.