Indianapolis Colts injury report: LB Leonard, DE Paye and LT Raimann all ruled OUT

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Friday injury report for Week 5 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Tennessee Titans.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard has been ruled OUT for Sundays game against the Titans. Leonard has missed practice all week with a groin injury and is set to miss his first game of the season. With Leonard out expect Zaire Franklin and EJ Speed to take the main bulk of snaps at linebacker with Segun Olubi getting some snaps too.

Defensive end Kwity Paye has been ruled OUT for Sundays game against the Titans. Paye missed practice all week with a concussion he sustained against the Rams. With Paye out expect a rotation of Dayo Odeyingbo and Tyquan Lewis at the defensive end.

Left tackle Bernhard Raimann has been ruled OUT for Sundays game against the Titans. Raimann missed practice all week with a concussion he sustained in practice last week. With Raimann out again this week expect rookie Blake Freeland to get the start again at left tackle.

Running back Jonathan Taylor is QUESTIONABLE for Sundays game against the Titans. Taylor has practiced all week after his 21 day window was activated by the team coming on the physically unable to perform list. When Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen was asked today if Taylor would be available for Sunday his answer was simply ““we will see”. It will be interesting to see if Taylor manages to play Sunday or it’s another week before he suits up again for the Colts.