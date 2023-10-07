Colts Reacts Survey Results Week 5 Against Titans

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2) (+2.5) host the Tennessee Titans (2-2) for an important divisional matchup to see which team may distance itself early on in the AFC South.

Colts fans continue to feel pretty good about things these days, as 96% of the Horseshoe faithful feel confident that the franchise is headed in the right direction—a trajectory that continues to point closer and closer to nearly 100%:

Despite the Titans having a current 5-game winning streak against the Colts, more than 80% of Indy fans believe that their squad will pull off the slight underdog victory at home.

The Colts will have to do it without starting linebacker Shaquille Leonard (groin), defensive end Kwity Paye (concussion), and left tackle Bernhard Raimann (concussion)—all of whom have already been declared out for this important divisional clash.

Speaking of injuries, star running back Jonathan Taylor, who was activated for the 21-day practice window earlier this week on PUP, has been added to the active 53-man roster.

65% of Colts fans believe that Taylor will make his season debut this week—and are presumably now right:

Taylor is expected to split reps in the interim with fellow running back Zack Moss, until he gets his conditioning in top form again—having missed all of this year’s training camp and preseason on PUP. However, his ankle is reportedly 100% after inking a new contract.