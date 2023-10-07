 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Colts’ Hall of Famer Edgerrin James mediated to help repair relationship with Jonathan Taylor

The Colts turned to one of their franchise’s all-time running back greats to help mend their once fractured relationship with Jonathan Taylor.

By Luke Schultheis
/ new
NFL: Hall of Fame 2020 Enshrinement Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis Colts team owner Jim Irsay indicated on Saturday that Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James mediated to help repair the franchise’s once fractured relationship with star workhorse Jonathan Taylor (via the IndyStar’s Nate Atkins):

Both sides were ultimately able to agree to a 3-year, $42 million contract (with $26.5 million guaranteed) on Saturday, ending a contentious contract saga that lasted all offseason and even carried over into the beginning of this year’s regular season.

Of course, James understands the business side of the NFL at running back, just as well as anyone. At age 28, he left the Colts in March of 2006 to sign a 4-year, $30 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals in free agency—which was considered a top running back contract at that time.

However, James still maintains great respect for Irsay, as what the Colts provided to him throughout and even after his decorated NFL career remains invaluable.

After all, it was Irsay who gave James’s introductory speech for James’s Hall of Fame induction for the Class of 2020 and even a $700K car to help him celebrate (*not to mention, flew out James’s family to Canton, Ohio on his private jet):

It was the Colts franchise that provided James a Super Bowl ring in 2006 for what he accomplished and meant for the franchise despite having left the team in free agency an offseason before they ultimately hoisted the elusive Lombardi Trophy.

It’s not as though the Colts never paid James either, as he signed a lucrative 7-year, $49 million deal as a rookie 4th overall pick in 1999, before contracts were capped because of the implemented rookie scale.

When his rookie contract lapsed, the Colts then slapped the then $8M franchise tag on James during March of 2005, which James was admittedly unhappy about.

James still remains close with Irsay too, as he makes guest appearances to accompany ‘The Jim Irsay Band’ and is an occasional visitor at the Colts facility and at annual team training camp.

What exactly was said between James and Taylor remains between them, star running back to former star running back, but ‘Edge’ is frequently considered one of the realest personalities to ever play professionally in the NFL.

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...