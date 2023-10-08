Colts vs. Titans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Matchup:
The Indianapolis Colts (2-2) hope to snap a current 5-game winning streak against their divisional rival Tennessee Titans (2-2) at home. Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson certainly changes the complexion of this AFC South matchup, with his dynamic ability to both throw and run. Colts will fans will also be patiently waiting to see if star running back Jonathan Taylor makes his season debut, who would definitely add big play ability in the ground game—even if he’s on an initial pitch count.
If the Colts are serious about ultimately winning the division this year, this is one they ideally should win—especially at the friendly confines of Lucas Oil Stadium.
Injury Report:
Titans: WR Treylon Burks (knee) - Out; LB Luke Gifford (hamstring) - Out; DT Teair Tart (Toe) - Out; OT Nicholas Petit-Frere (NIR - Return from suspension) - Out.
Colts: OLB Shaquille Leonard (groin) - Out; DE Kwity Paye (concussion) - Out; OT Bernhard Raimann (concussion) - Out; RB Jonathan Taylor (Anklke) - Questionable.
The Details:
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium
Time: 1 PM EST
Playing surface: Artificial turf
Weather forecast: low to mid fifties; cloudy
Matchup history: 35-22 Colts
Odds: Colts (+2.5) via DraftKings
Head Official: Brad Rogers
Television broadcast: CBS
Colts radio broadcast: Matt Taylor is joined by Rick Venturi and Larra Overton on 93.5 FM; 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM and on Colts Radio Network affiliates. (Colts Radio Affiliates | Indianapolis Colts -colts.com)
https://www.colts.com/audio/in-season-schedule
SiriusXM broadcast: SiriusXM Channel 225
Twitter: Stampede Blue
Facebook: Stampede Blue
