Colts vs. Titans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Matchup:

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2) hope to snap a current 5-game winning streak against their divisional rival Tennessee Titans (2-2) at home. Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson certainly changes the complexion of this AFC South matchup, with his dynamic ability to both throw and run. Colts will fans will also be patiently waiting to see if star running back Jonathan Taylor makes his season debut, who would definitely add big play ability in the ground game—even if he’s on an initial pitch count.

If the Colts are serious about ultimately winning the division this year, this is one they ideally should win—especially at the friendly confines of Lucas Oil Stadium.

Injury Report:

Titans: WR Treylon Burks (knee) - Out; LB Luke Gifford (hamstring) - Out; DT Teair Tart (Toe) - Out; OT Nicholas Petit-Frere (NIR - Return from suspension) - Out.

Colts: OLB Shaquille Leonard (groin) - Out; DE Kwity Paye (concussion) - Out; OT Bernhard Raimann (concussion) - Out; RB Jonathan Taylor (Anklke) - Questionable.

The Details:

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Time: 1 PM EST

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Weather forecast: low to mid fifties; cloudy

Matchup history: 35-22 Colts

Odds: Colts (+2.5) via DraftKings

Head Official: Brad Rogers

Television broadcast: CBS

Colts radio broadcast: Matt Taylor is joined by Rick Venturi and Larra Overton on 93.5 FM; 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM and on Colts Radio Network affiliates. (Colts Radio Affiliates | Indianapolis Colts -colts.com)

https://www.colts.com/audio/in-season-schedule

SiriusXM broadcast: SiriusXM Channel 225

