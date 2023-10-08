Colts Poetry Volume 5: the Prodigal Son Returns

Hello and welcome to Colts Poetry Volume 5. Each week during the 2023 season I will be writing a new original poem about the Indianapolis Colts, their players and the season at large. I do not claim to be a good poet, as a matter of fact, quite the opposite. But I want to take the opportunity to invite the Stampede Blue community to write a poem of their own in the comments for a chance to be featured in the next weeks edition of Colts Poetry.* This has a chance to be a fun exercise in shared, creative joy or despair as the season unfolds. I look forward to reading your submissions and laughing or crying along. Soon we’ll get to this weeks topic, but first we need to revisit last week’s community submissions.

Our week four topic was Winning Ugly is Winning all the Same. This weeks winning submission comes to us from votingmachine:

Once upon a Sunday raining, while the refs were still explaining, Mighty kicks were soaring, soaring, tying up the score, And so the game it needed, 15 minutes more. No flag ever fluttered, softly to the floor, No ref would bail them out, however they implore, One more kick exploded, One last Gay encore, ‘Twas all the Colts ever needed, cause the Ravens did not score.

Back to back wins for votingmachine. Another solid showing and another acknowledgement from me. I’ve decided I’m going to have to keep track of the weekly winner at the bottom of the article and at the end of the year I’ll name a Colts Poetry MVP. I’ll even write an entire poem about the MVP’s contribution over the course of the season and feature it in it’s own article. I’m not saying votingmachine is in the lead for MVP, but votingmachine is the only two time winner so far.

Big thanks to everyone who submitted poems last week. I had a few options to choose from and one guy who called what we do here “lame”. And to that guy I say, listen here buddy: I know. I’m just trying to have a good time, I never claimed to be good at this. Anyway I’m looking forward to seeing what you folks come up with again this week. Be sure to get your poem submitted for a chance to be featured next week and a shot at the MVP title at the end of the season.

This Week’s Topic:

The Prodigal Son Returns

Off into the void the chosen one rejected familiar comfort

Disconcerted and disgruntled, demands were made

Fiscal stability, logical motive, avoiding the fate of the former incumbent

The request was simple, fair compensation or a trade

Into the darkness JT went, four weeks without word

An ankle still hurting months after it should

The club would not pay a still hurting man is all we heard

The last we saw was JT on the side head covered by hood

But hope sprang when came a man named Edge made a call not to be funny

He talked to the one and rebuilt the burned bridge, helped both sides come to alignment

By the end of the week Taylor was happy he had been shown the money

Now we all watch, waiting for JT, the prodigal son’s return to be triumphant

I know, I know, it’s not quite the same as the original prodigal son story but it’s about as close as it gets in football so I used some artistic license. Jonathan Taylor makes his return today and we’ll all be watching. Hopefully he keeps earning that new check.

Colts Poetry Weekly Winners:

Week 1: Southern Norseman

Week 2: coltsforu88

Week 3: votingmachine

Week 4: votingmachine