Colts’ injury report, Week 5: Shaq Leonard, Kwity Paye, Bernhard Raimann among those inactive vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts released their list of inactive players ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Among those inactive include left tackle Bernhard Raimann, linebacker Shaq Leonard, defensive end Kwity Paye, tight end Will Mallory and quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

Both Raimann and Paye remain in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Raimann will be missing his second straight game while Paye is missing his first game of the season. Once again, rookie fourth-round pick Blake Freeland will take Raimann’s place. Meanwhile, Dayo Odeyingbo, who had a career day against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, will likely see more playing time in Paye’s absence.

Linebacker Shaq Leonard is dealing with a groin injury that kept him out of practice all week, so he’ll miss his first game of the season as well. E.J. Speed and Zaire Franklin have done an excellent job while Leonard’s been on a pitch count throughout the first four games of the season. They’ll both look to continue to keep their top-notch play going in Leonard’s absence.

Both Indianapolis and Tennessee sit at 2-2 on the season along with the rest of the AFC South. A win for the Colts would be significant as they try to stay alongside the rest of the teams in their division.

The Colts have lost seven straight home games, and the Titans haven’t been very good on the road this season. Can Indianapolis take advantage of Tennessee’s road struggles and come away with a victory?