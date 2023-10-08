Week 5 Colts vs. Titans Game Thread

The Indianapolis Colts will play host to the Tennessee Titans for their week 5 game, Sunday at 1PM EST.

Last week the Colts made an improbable comeback against the Los Angeles Rams but ultimately came up just short in overtime. When down by three touchdowns in the third quarter it would have been understandable had the team packed it in and lived to fight another day. Instead they battled back and gave the Rams all they could handle. Ultimately Matt Stafford was too much for the defense to stop in the extra period but it was a valiant effort from a young team with a rookie quarterback as their leader.

This week the Titans are in town and they’ll be without a few players they would probably like to have:

Compared to the injury reports from the last two Colts opponents, the Titans are relatively healthy. Back this week for the Colts will be starting center Ryan Kelly who will take over calling protections. Last week it didn’t seem to be an issue but it will be nice to have Kelly’s experience back against a Mike Vrabel coached team, all the same. Starting left tackle Bernhard Raimann will miss his second game in a row and Kwity Paye will miss his first game of the year both with brain injuries.

The biggest news of the week, perhaps you’ve heard, is the return of newly wealthy running back Jonathan Taylor. He is expected to play this week, but he is not expected to have a full workload. What that looks like, is anyone’s guess. My personal guess is somewhere around 10 touches but will probably depend on the flow of the game. I see scenarios where he could touch the ball upwards of 15 times and others where he might get less than a handful. But I suspect they’re going to want to work him into the lineup as quickly as he can handle.

The Colts have lost 8 games in a row at home. That’s not great. Today they’ll try to snap that streak but the Titans aren’t coming to town to let that happen. Hopefully Indy is ready to go from the first kick this week, they’ll need to be.

This is your week four open thread so hang out here, chat, celebrate, commiserate, and argue in the comments! Go wild (within reason)!