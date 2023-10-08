Colts QB Anthony Richardson ‘out’ with right shoulder injury; X-rays negative but will undergo further testing

Update (3:01 PM EST): Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson’s x-rays have come back negative, meaning there are initially no broken bones, but he will undergo further testing on his injured right throwing shoulder:

X-Rays were negative for #Colts QB Anthony Richardson, source says. While he’s ruled out, that’s a positive sign. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2023

#Colts QB Anthony Richardson's X-rays were negative, per source. He'll undergo further testing. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 8, 2023

Update (2:44 PM EST): Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has now been downgraded to ‘out’—and will not return, following a right shoulder injury suffered during Sunday’s second quarter against the Tennessee Titans.

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson suffered a right shoulder injury during the second quarter of the team’s game against the Tennessee Titans:

#ForTheShoe rookie QB Anthony Richardson appears to have injured his shoulder on this run. Landed hard on it following the tackle from #Titans OLB Harold Landry. pic.twitter.com/aKH2M0dM6P — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) October 8, 2023

On first and 10 from the 25-yard line, and the Colts up 10-6 with 4:39 left in the second quarter, Richardson was injured on a 4-yard run after Titans’ edge Harold Landry’s body weight landed on the rookie’s shoulder during a tackle. Richardson left the game and was replaced by Colts backup Gardner Minshew.

Richardson’s status has been officially updated to ‘questionable’ to return. While it’s no lock that Richardson returns on Sunday, he may have avoided a significant injury.

That’s the third injury by Richardson suffered on a run that has forced him to leave a game so far this early season in as many games.

While this injury did appear to be a bit flukey, he needs to do a better job of getting lower—and not running so upright, when physical contact is imminent. It would give the opposing defense less of a target to hit, to better protect his body going forward.

As it stands, the Colts will turn to Minshew in relief of Richardson again, who offers a much different offensive quarterback style—featuring accuracy and a quick release over Richardson’s mobility and a big arm.

That being said, Colts head coach Shane Steichen has shown time again that he’s able to tailor his offensive system to his quarterback’s strengths. This time should be no different during the interim period with Minshew under center.