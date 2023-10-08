Report: Colts QB Anthony Richardson suffered AC joint sprain in shoulder during Sunday’s win

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson suffered an AC joint sprain during Sunday’s win against the Tennessee Titans:

The initial diagnosis for #Colts QB Anthony Richardson is an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, per sources. He’ll undergo an MRI to further assess. X-rays were negative. pic.twitter.com/Syd7vgraL0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 8, 2023

While Richardson will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the sprain, it appears to at least be an encouraging initial diagnosis, relatively speaking.

On a designed quarterback run, Richardson was tackled by the Titans’ Harold Landry with 4:39 left in the second quarter on a 1st and 10 play from the Colts 25-yard line. While there was nothing particularly egregious about the hit, Landry’s body weight shifted, and both parties landed on the rookie’s right throwing shoulder. Richardson left the game in considerable pain with his right arm held downward and did not return.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr recently suffered the same injury and did not miss a start, but the grade of his sprain may be different than Richardson. It’s possible with his AC joint sprain that Richardson could miss at least a few weeks recovering.

We should know more from the result of the MRI on his right shoulder soon enough.

Richardson finished his afternoon prematurely, completing 9 of 12 passes (75%) for 98 passing yards and a quarterback rating of 98.6. He also had 2 carries for 5 rushing yards.

During Richardson’s absence, the Colts once again turned to veteran backup Gardner Minshew and will do the same going forward.

Coming off the bench in relief of Richardson for the third time this season, Minshew once again showed tremendous poise, polish, and accuracy. He completed 11 of 14 pass attempts (78.6%) for 155 passing yards and a quarterback rating of 112.8.

The Colts should be in good hands with Minshew in the interim period until Richardson fully recovers from his shoulder injury—which his status remains fluid right now.