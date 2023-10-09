MNF Packers at Raiders Week 5 NFL Predictions

It is always nice settling down to watch the game on Monday after a win, and especially after beating the Titans. Tonight we have a watchable game between two struggling teams as the Packers (+ 105) make the trip to Vegas to visit the Raiders (- 125). Green Bay, sitting at 2-2 desperately needs a win to keep up the hopes of a playoff berth, while Las Vegas, at 1-3 and in a competitive division, is a longshot to make it there. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Raiders, missing starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 17-24. Star wide receiver Davante Adams probably wants out of this messy situation, and Josh Jacobs who is on a contract year most likely does not want to return here either. I like watching “head-coach” Josh McDaniels crash and burn though, so that is good.

The Packers were demolished by the Lions last week on Thursday Night Football, and so far the post Aaron Rodgers era is not looking all too promising. Jordan Love does not look bad by any means, but is he good enough to lead a team? Does he have what it takes to lead Green Bay for the next decade or so?

Other than myself and Jared Mallott, the staff fully believes in the Packers to get back in the winning column tonight.