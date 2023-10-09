Colts-Jaguars odds: Colts open as 4.5-point underdogs on the road

The Indianapolis Colts are headed to Florida in week six to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. This marks the second meeting for these teams in 2023 as the Colts see their forth divisional opponent over the first six weeks of the season. The Jaguars have been in total control of this series when it shifts to Jacksonville, winning eight straight contests at TIAA Bank Field against the Colts. DraftKings Sportsbooks sees this one as competitive but gives the Jaguars the upper hand at 4.5 points.

The money line sits at +180 for the Colts with the over/under at 45.5.

The Colts are coming off a monster win over the Tennessee Titans at home. It was a back and forth affair, but the Colts were able to make enough plays to keep the Titans out of the endzone for the majority of the game and claim the victory. The win keeps them firmly in the hunt for the AFC South divisional crown, but it came at a cost. Anthony Richardson injured his shoulder, suffering an AC joint sprain. While the timeline for his injury is not particularly known, it is a safe bet that Richardson will not be suiting up against the Jaguars.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars headed across the pond to take on the Buffalo Bills in London. The Jaguars took control early and never relinquished the lead. Trevor Lawrence had an excellent day completing 25/37 for 315 yards as the Jaguars put on an impressive display. The Jaguars of old would have folded against a mighty opponent like the Bills, but this is not your dad’s Jaguars team. They now sit atop the division standings, owning the tiebreaker against the Colts.

This matchup is early in the season but could be extremely pivotal for both teams. The Colts are trying to prove that this season has higher expectations than most believed. The Jaguars are trying to prove that they belong in the conversation of legitimate playoff contenders. Only one team can reign supreme.