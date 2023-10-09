Colts’ Shane Steichen confirms AC joint injury for QB Anthony Richardson; Recovery timetable still ‘TBD’

According to head coach Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson indeed suffered a sprained AC joint on his right throwing shoulder and ‘will miss some time’—although for how long exactly is still being determined through medical evaluations:

Colts are unsure how long Anthony Richardson will be sidelined due to his shoulder injury and still are evaluating if he would need to go on IR, which would keep him out a minimum of four games. https://t.co/XlM59VcKy0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2023

Richardson has already been ruled out for Sunday’s road game against the rival Jacksonville Jaguars, as backup Gardner Minshew will assume starting duties once again against his old team.

The initial recovery timetable thrown out there has been around a month, but with surgery even mentioned now as a potential option, it’s possible it could be even longer.

It’s a tough break for a top rookie who’s shown a lot of promise, production, and potential early on, as those are some meaningful snaps that the 21 year old Colts’ starting quarterback will miss and never get back during his debut pro campaign.

The “Anthony Richardson is injury prone” narrative is overblown right now though.

Maybe if such frequent injuries persist, but right now, I’d chalk it up to the rookie being unlucky—and overall flukiness, while also acknowledging, like any young QB, he could better protect himself out there.

Former franchise quarterback Andrew Luck also learned that the hard way in Indianapolis early on in his projected Hall of Fame career, perhaps Richardson now has too.

At any rate, the Colts appear to be in relatively sound shape going forward with Minshew in starting relief of Richardson again. While he lacks the elite mobility and big arm of Richardson, he also has added experience, as well as poise, polish, accuracy, and a quick release to draw upon.