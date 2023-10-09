 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts safety Julian Blackmon named to ‘PFF’s NFL Week 5 Team of the Week’

Colts safety Julian Blackmon sealed Sunday’s big win against the Titans—and earned some honors accordingly.

By Luke Schultheis
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon has been named to ‘PFF’s NFL Week 5: Team of the Week’ following his performance in Sunday’s big win against the Tennessee Titans.

Blackmon finished with 5 tackles (4 solo), but no play was bigger than his game-clinching interception off Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill with thirty seconds left in the game:

Per PFF, Blackmon earned a +90.9 overall defense grade—including a +91.1 pass coverage grade against the Titans.

On the season, Blackmon has a +72.1 overall grade and a +73.6 coverage grade (*good for 20th best among all players at his position).

While he’s been known more for his hard-hitting playing style at safety, Blackmon has shown the ability to fly to the football in the passing game and be a ballhawk out there in coverage.

He called ‘ballgame’ this past Sunday.

