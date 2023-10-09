Report: Colts’ QB Gardner Minshew to start against Jacksonville as Richardson battles shoulder injury

Veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew is set to start for the Indianapolis Colts’ Week 6 road matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Shane Steichen.

Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen says Richardson will miss some time, but the team does not know how much time yet. Unsure if Richardson will undergo surgery or be placed on injured reserve at this point. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) October 9, 2023

The news comes after Steichen confirmed that Colts’ rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is dealing with ‘an AC (joint) injury.’ Richardson left during the second quarter of Indianapolis’ 23-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans after linebacker Harold Landry tackled the rookie from behind, causing his shoulder to be pushed into the turf. The injury appeared to be based on how awkwardly Richardson landed after being tackled by Landry.

With Minshew set to take Richardson’s place Sunday, it’ll be the second time this season the veteran quarterback has started in place of the rookie due to injury. Richardson also missed Indianapolis’ Week 3 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens with a concussion.

Minshew was efficient in Richardson’s absence Sunday, completing 11-of-14 passes for 114 yards and ultimately helping guide Indianapolis to their second divisional victory of the season.

Against the Houston Texans in Week 2, Minshew, again, stepped in for Richardson after he left the game in the second quarter with a concussion. The veteran passed for 171 yards and a touchdown while throwing for 227 yards and a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

When his number has been called this season, Minshew has shown he’s capable of playing well enough to keep the Colts in games and, in two cases, help guide the team to victories. It’s unclear exactly how much time Richardson is set to miss, but if the original report of a grade three AC Joint sprain is confirmed from an MRI, it’s likely the rookie would be sidelined for at least a month or perhaps longer.

Minshew now has the opportunity to come in and help keep Indianapolis afloat in their own division and with the rest of the AFC in the weeks to follow, starting with another key divisional matchup against the Jaguars on Sunday.