Colts Reacts Week 9 Against Panthers

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Indianapolis Colts fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) hope to snap a 3-game losing skid against the finally no longer winless Carolina Panthers (1-6).

While one of the major storylines was originally supposed to be #1 overall pick Bryce Young versus #4 overall pick Anthony Richardson, the Colts’ uber-talented rookie quarterback is, of course, out for the season with a season-ending shoulder surgery.

That means the biggest narrative will obviously be the Colts squaring off against their former head coach Frank Reich, who now coaches the rebuilding Panthers. Reich hasn’t had much initial success so far in Carolina, but to be fair, he inherited a pretty lackluster roster, especially after surrendering the #1 pick trade up haul to the Chicago Bears.

So what do you think Colts fans? Will Indy win or will it be the ‘Reich revenge game’?

Another question facing the Colts is whether it’s in the best interests of the franchise to ultimately win or lose games (for better draft positioning come year-end)? It wasn’t all that long ago that the Colts were fighting atop the AFC South, but the season is starting to get away from Indianapolis if they cannot turn it around quickly. What are your thoughts?