Stampede Blue’s Week 9 NFL Game Picks

The Colts lost another winnable game against the Saints, and now at 3-5 are looking more and more at draft season as our playoff hopes came crashing down the last three games. This team is still good enough that it definitely should win more games than last season, and one of those could come against the Panthers, and also against former Colts’ head-coach Frank Reich.

The Colts (- 148) open the week as 2.5-point favourites against the Panthers (+ 124) playing in Carolina. This is a great chance for the team to rebound from the recent losing streak and also for Steichen to get a statement win against the head-coach he is essentially replacing. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

Other games to watch this week are definitely Titans at Steelers to check out whether Will Levis is legit or if his debut was just a mirage, Dolphins at Chiefs promises to be a high scoring game and it will be a chance for Tyreek to show his former team what they missed out on, Seahawks at Ravens on a duel of the birds with two very good teams, Eagles at Cowboys is always must see TV, and then finally Bills at Bengals in a classic AFC showdown.

Other than myself and Greg Rader the staff is siding with the Colts this Sunday.