Indianapolis Colts injury report: 4 starters miss practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 9 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Carolina Panthers.

However, as Wednesday’s practice was a walk-through, the practice report is only an estimation of a player’s participation if there was a practice

Cornerback Juju Brent’s would have missed practice today due to a quad injury. Brents injured his quad in week 7 which led him to missing last weeks game against the Saints. Head coach Shane Steichen said today Brents will not practice this week so effectively ruled him out this week.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin would have missed practice today with a knee injury. Franklin injured his knee against the Saints and had to leave the Saints game, he did manage to return and finish the game. Franklin has been a defensive standout this year and a clear leader on the team and will be one to keep and eye on this week.

Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo would have missed practice today due to shoulder and toe injuries. Odeyingbo had to leave the game against the Saints due to the injuries. The Colts are struggling with their pass rush and can use all the help they can get and Odeyingbo is needed to help the struggling unit.

Right tackle Braden Smith would have missed practice today with hip and wrist injuries. Smith has been injured and unable to play or practice for the last few weeks. It is surprising the team hasn’t placed Smith on injured reserve with him still struggling with injuries.

Tight end Kylen Granson would have been a full participant at practice today. Granson has missed the last two games with a concussion. It looks though as if Granson is finally starting to recover from his concussion symptoms with his full practice today. He will however remain in the concussion protocol in the meantime.