Indianapolis Colts injury report: CB Brents and TE Ogletree ruled OUT while three starters are QUESTIONABLE

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Friday injury report for Week 10 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the New England Patriots.

Cornerback Juju Brents has been ruled OUT for Sundays game against the Patriots, due to a quad injury. Brents did not travel with the team to Germany due to injury. With Brents out this week again expect Darrell Baker to get the start in place of him.

Tight end Drew Ogletree has been ruled OUT for Sundays game against the Patriots, due to a foot injury. Ogletree did not travel with the team to Germany due to injury. With Ogletree out this week expect rookie Will Mallory to be active.

Wide receiver Josh Downs been listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. Downs has been dealing with a knee injury for the last two weeks and has missed practice all week because of it. Downs will again be a game time decision this week, if he cannot play then expect Isaiah McKenzie to take his place in the starting line up.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin been listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. Franklin has been dealing with a knee injury that forced him to miss last weeks game against the Panthers. Franklin will again be a game time decision this week but a full practice today looks to give him a huge shot at being available.

Wide receiver Alec Pierce been listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. Pierce has been dealing with an ankle injury this week which limited him in practice on Thursday. Even though Pierce is questionable for Sunday, him being able to practice fully today likely means he should be able to play. If he can’t play expect an elevation from the practice squad to help round out the wide receiver group.