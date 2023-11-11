Report: Colts’ rookie WR Josh Downs expected to play Sunday against Patriots

Indianapolis Colts’ rookie wide receiver Josh Downs, listed as questionable with a knee injury, is expected to play Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots in Germany, according to Adam Schefter.

Although Downs is expected to play, Schefter also reports that the Colts ‘could be cautious’ in how they use the rookie throughout Sunday’s game. It’s a bit of surprise to many that Downs would be playing at all, so limiting his role on Sunday makes sense for Indianapolis.

Through nine games this season, Downs has been an instrumental part of Indianapolis’ offensive success. The rookie has hauled in 41 receptions for 483 yards and two touchdowns while also being a go-to target for veteran starting quarterback, Gardner Minshew.

Downs’ knee injury, which has caused him to be a non-participant in all three practices each of the last two weeks, is certainly something to monitor. Downs played only a few snaps against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9 and had one reception for 10 yards before exiting the game.

With Downs likely to have limited role Sunday, the Colts may not be able to expect the same level of production and consistency he’s had throughout points this season and will need some of their other veteran pass-catchers to step up in a big way against the Patriots on Sunday.