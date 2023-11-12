Colts vs. Patriots: How to watch, Sunday TV schedule, streaming, and more

The Matchup:

The Colts (4-5) take on a familiar arch-nemesis in Frankfurt, Germany, Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots (2-7), but both franchises have seen better days before and may be reminiscing over their glory years—when this longtime rivalry actually meant something significant between former legendary quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

The Patriots feature a struggling offense (31st in points scored) behind embattled starting quarterback Mac Jones and rely heavily on a ground attack of Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott. However, once the pride of the Patriots, Belichick’s defense (26th in points against) hasn’t fared all that much better—although they’re placed in unfavorable positions by their offense quite frequently.

The Colts have scored 20+ points in all of their games and once again will be turning to Gardner Minshew to keep the ship afloat overseas. The Colts will want to establish the running game and enable Minshew to take at least a few calculated shots deep to keep the opposing defense honest in the box. The Colts’ opportunistic defense last week will be hoping for more turnover opportunities from the mistake prone Jones, as they’ll want to stop the run and force the Patriots’ maligned quarterback to beat them through the air.

Injury Report:

Colts - CB Julius Brents (quad)- Out; WR Josh Downs (knee) - Questionable; LB Zaire Franklin (knee) - Questionable; TE Andrew Ogletree (foot) - Out; WR Alec Pierce (ankle) - Questionable.

Patriots- OT Trent Brown (ankle) - Out; CB J.C. Jackson (personal) - Out; WR DaVante Parker (concussion) - Out.

The Details:

Location: Frankfurt Stadium (Deutsche Bank Park)

Time: 9:30 AM EST

Playing surface: Hybrid turf

Weather forecast: 48 degrees, 63% chance of rain

Matchup history: Patriots lead series 53-30

Odds: Colts -2

Head Official: Tra Blake

Television broadcast: NFL Network

TV Schedule

Online Stream: Exclusively NFL Network.

Colts radio broadcast: Matt Taylor is joined by Rick Venturi and Larra Overton on 93.5 FM; 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM and on Colts Radio Network affiliates. (Colts Radio Affiliates | Indianapolis Colts -colts.com)

https://www.colts.com/audio/in-season-schedule

SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 380

Twitter: Stampede Blue

Facebook: Stampede Blue