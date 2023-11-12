Colts’ injury report, Week 10: Drew Ogletree, JuJu Brents, Jack Anderson among those inactive vs. Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts released their list of inactive players ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots in Germany. Among those inactive include tight end Drew Ogletree, center Jack Anderson, cornerback JuJu Brents, guard Arlington Hambright and linebacker Cameron McGrone.

With right tackle Braden Smith back in the lineup, the Colts will have all five of their starters along the offensive line for the first time since Week 2. That’ll be key as Indianapolis looks to establish a running game against New England’s highly-ranked rush defense.

Wide receiver Josh Downs, who was listed as questionable with a knee injury, is officially active and will play against New England as well, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter Saturday night. Although, it has been reported that Indianapolis could likely be cautious in the number of snaps Downs could see.

Tight end Drew Ogletree is inactive, meaning the Colts are going to need another one of their tight ends, such as Kylen Granson or Mo Alie-Cox, to play a key role against a talented New England defensive unit.

Indianapolis is 4-5 and is looking to win its second game in a row and get to .500 before their bye week. New England, meanwhile, is looking to snap a two-game losing streak and try and climb their way into the Wild Card picture.