Week 10 Colts vs. Patriots Game Thread

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Germany to take on the New England Patriots for their week 10 game, Sunday at 9:33 a.m. EST.

Week nine went as well as possible for the Colts in a late window drubbing of the Carolina Panthers. Bryce Young wasn’t able to get anything going and the Colts defensive line got after him all day long. The Colts struggled on offense, but Kenny Moore’s two returned interceptions for touchdown made the difference and Indy rolled.

This week they play the Patriots who are having the worst season I can remember them having. If there was ever a time to get a win over Bill Belichick, it would be now against this bad team. We’ll see what happens in Germany for our Colts, the unique travel and playing circumstances could have an impact and Belichick will no doubt have the upper hand regarding experience in odd playing situations. But there’s a reason they play the games.

RELATED

Colts vs. Patriots Game Info

Colts Inactives

For Posterity: 5 Questions with Pats Pulpit

This is your week ten open thread so hang out here, chat, celebrate, commiserate, and argue in the comments! Go wild (within reason)!