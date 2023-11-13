MNF Broncos at Bills Week 10 NFL Predictions

I actually think this has the potential to be the most entertaining game of the week, with the Broncos (+ 270) facing off against the Bills (- 340) up in Buffalo. The Broncos are coming off a bye week so that means they had more than two weeks to prepare for this game that could basically either make or break their year, while the struggling Bills are much better than their 5-4 record indicate. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

As mentioned before, the Broncos are coming off a bye-week, but before that they convincingly defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, led by a gutsy three touchdown performance from Russell Wilson and an amazing day by the defense that forced five turnovers and did not allow a single touchdown.

The Bills lost against the Bengals on a game where Josh Allen and the offense struggled getting points and the defense could not contain a healthy Joe Burrow. It is really hard to pin point what is wrong with Buffalo at the moment, as it just seems like they play a bit worse than whoever their opponent is, but I think they will right the ship and make some noise in the playoffs.

The entire staff is going with the Bills for tonight.