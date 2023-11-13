Colts placed two waiver claims on Monday but weren’t awarded either player

According to The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov, the Indianapolis Colts placed two waivers claims, one on former Jacksonville Jaguars running back JaMycal Hasty, and another on ex-Houston Texans offensive tackle Austin Deculus:

Per sources:



- The #Patriots claimed RB Jamycal Hasty off waivers from JAX. The #Texans and #Colts also put in a claim. (NE had higher priority)



- The #Packers claimed DB Kyu Blu Kelly from SEA. The #Rams also put in a claim. (GB had higher priority)



- The #Jets claimed OT… — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 13, 2023

Instead, Hasty was awarded to the New England Patriots, and Deculus to the New York Jets respectively—both of whom had higher waiver priority than the Colts due to worse records.

Neither claim is necessarily surprising, as while the Colts are loaded atop their depth chart at running back with star workhorse Jonathan Taylor and breakout back Zack Moss, the team could still withstand to upgrade its depth behind them.

Right now, the active third running back is Trey Sermon, and both Tyler Goodson and Zavier Scott are on the team’s practice squad at the position.

Meanwhile, even though Blake Freeland has hung in there as a rookie, starting in relief of both Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith at offensive tackle during various points this season, there is no other listed backup offensive tackle on the team’s depth chart.

There are no offensive tackles currently on the team’s practice squad either.

Honestly, if there’s one position that it’s a little surprising, other than potentially cornerback, that the Colts haven’t tried to get a little deeper, it’s at offensive tackle. I suppose it’s possible that either starting left guard Quenton Nelson or backup guard Arlington Hambright could slide to offensive tackle in a pinch, but do you really want them to?

Alas though, neither Hasty nor Deculus will be joining the Colts any time soon it appears.