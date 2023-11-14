Colts’ Winners & Losers: Week 10 @Patriots

Winners

Darrell Baker Jr.

Missing the birth of your baby in order to go and play in Germany was a real team move by Baker, who could have easily stayed behind. Criticized a lot when the season started, DBJ has played well the last two games and established himself as a valuable depth cornerback once Brents returns from his injury.

Zaire Franklin / E.J. Speed

Both Franklin and Speed were once again dependable, with Franklin leading the team in tackles and Speed once again being the most consistent run defending linebacker on the team. This unit really misses Grover Stewart, but having two very good tacklers at linebacker makes up for it. If you ask me, right now they are locks as the starting linebackers next year.

Dayo Odeyingbo

Dayo had three sacks on the game and he is a big winner because he once again showed he has the potential to completely takeover games, which is something fellow edge rushers Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam simply do not have. If Dayo manages to find some sort of consistency in his game then he could become one of the premier defensive ends in the NFL.

Tyquan Lewis

Tyquan Lewis’ career as a Colt has definitely being a weird one, as he suffered consecutive season ending injuries over the past two years, and is healthy so far and playing consistent snaps on the defensive line, around 30% a game. Lewis had three pressures on just ten pass rushing snaps, an impressive number.

Losers

Shaq Leonard

Leonard had his worst game of a really bad season, and it came right after complaining for the second week in a row about his limited playing time. With Speed and Walker playing well, Leonard needs to step up and show once again why he was signed to such a hefty contract extension, otherwise be on the lookout for his name appearing in potential cuts in the offseason.

Gardner Minshew

Minshew looked his worst on Sunday, panicking constantly in the face of inexistent pressure. He is in the “Losers” category because once again the limitations that prevent him from becoming a starting quarterback in the NFL were on full display. The offense scored just ten points, and once defenses start taking away the short passing game and focusing on plugging the run, it becomes an uphill battle for the Colts’ offense.

Zack Moss

Just one carry to Taylor’s 23, Moss was not included as much in the Colts’ offense on Sunday and it remains to be seen whether that will be the case moving forward or if this was just a one time thing. With the season not looking great and Anthony Richardson out, I don’t think it makes to much sense to give Taylor 25+ touches a game, so Moss should still get at least double digits a game.