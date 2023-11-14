Colts’ Stat of the Game: Week 10 @Patriots

Colts’ offensive line allows just three pressures

Even though Minshew was acting like he had no one protecting him all game long, the Colts’ offensive line actually had a really good game with Quenton Nelson and Bernhard Raimann being the standout performers of the day. Even when starting center Ryan Kelly was forced out of the game with a concussion and backup Wesley French was forced into action the offensive line still did not miss a beat.

Dayo Odeyingbo gets three sacks, DeForest Buckner six pressures

The Colts’ defensive line was also on point on Sunday, despite missing one of their best players in Grover Stewart as he is still suspended. DeForest Buckner, as always, and Dayo Odeyingbo carried the load. Buckner was a force all game long registering six pressures while Dayo doubled his season sack tally getting three on the game.

Colts streak of scoring 20+ points comes to an end

The Colts had scored at least twenty points in every single game this season, and were actually the last team remaining that managed to accomplish that, which is definitely impressive. However, the streak finally came to an end on Sunday with the Patriots’ defense making Minshew see ghosts all game long and plugging up the holes Taylor had to run. It did not matter because the Colts still managed to get the win but the streak is now over.

Colts hold opponent under 10 points for first time since Broncos’ overtime win

The Colts’ defense with Gus Bradley has had some dominant performances over the past two years, and Sunday was just one of those days. It helps that this Patriots’ offense makes the Colts’ last year unit look like the greates show on turf, but still it was sound defense played by the Colts, aided by some untimely mistakes made by Pats’ quarterback Mac Jones and the Patriots’ kicker missing an easy kick.