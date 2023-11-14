Legendary Colts QB Peyton Manning blames brother Eli for ‘Manning Cast’ not calling Indy game yet

According to legendary Horseshoe quarterback Peyton Manning, his younger brother, Eli, is the reason to blame for why the Indianapolis Colts haven’t been featured yet on ‘Manning Cast’ during Monday Night Football games—citing the younger Manning brother’s continued ‘scheduling conflicts’ during Colts primetime matchups (via Scott Agness):

Peyton blames little brother, Eli, for the fact that the #ManningCast has yet to do a Colts game.



Eli gets the last word: “You believe anything you just said? That’s a lie.” pic.twitter.com/gdNbREap9d — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) November 14, 2023

With no Monday Night Football games scheduled for this season, the Colts did host the Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 12) and Los Angeles Chargers (Week 16) of last season, but apparently, Eli had scheduling conflicts with his alleged New York .’pickle ball matches.’

Look, I’m not about to call Peyton Manning a liar, so Eli needs to find a way to make it work next time Indianapolis plays on Monday Night Football—or he’ll hear about it again from big bro and maybe even the Horseshoe faithful.

That way, we can continue to hear #18 say, ‘We,’ when referring to the original NFL franchise he played for—and in fact call a Colts game, with his witty and humorous commentary featuring his former team.