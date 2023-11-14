AFC South: Opening Odds

There is no Indianapolis Colts football this weekend. Maybe take that extra time to enjoy the great outdoors. Maybe you will instead decide to watch football with less stress as your rooting interests shift from cheering on the Colts to rooting against their division rivals. Whatever you choose to do, DraftKings Sportsbook has you covered with all the latest odds. Let’s take a look at what the Colts’ main foes have going on this week.

The Houston Texans have been rolling thanks to the red-hot play of C.J. Stroud. He has been playing so well as of late that the acronym M.V.P. has floated around his name. Although it is too early to crown him as king yet, he has looked impressive. Behind a 356 yard performance, the Texans took down the Cincinnati Bengals on the road. Now at 5-4, they turn their attention to the lowly Arizona Cardinals. The Texans are rightly favored in this one with 4-points on the spread. The money line sits at -192 with the over/under at 47.5.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off in Florida. Will Levis made his debut two weeks ago and made some Colts fans question whether they made the right choice in last year’s draft. He has looked human the last two however, with a dramatic fall from that first week. He will look to bounce back against a Jaguars team that got absolutely crushed against the San Francisco 49ers. The 34-3 loss creates doubt in the minds of people who believed this team had deep playoff run aspirations. Playing against Levis and the Titans might be what they need to get back on track. The Jaguars are favored by 6.5 in this one with the money line at -265 and the over/under at 39.5.

Based on the opponents, the Colts may unfortunately lose some ground this week in the standings. Neither the Jaguars nor the Texans have incredibly tough matchups. In the NFL though, you never know. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the bye.