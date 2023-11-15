Stampede Blue’s Week 11 NFL Game Picks

Bye week for the Colts here as the team gets healthy and rested for the final stretch of a season where they have been sorpresively competitive. Luckily for us, there are plenty of games to tune in this week, and games that should give us not only entertainment but will also start defining the AFC playoffs, with the Colts at least in the picture.

The most important games for the Colts are first of all Bengals (+ 160) at Ravens (- 192) on Thursday night, with the Bengals at 5-4 and challenging for that final playoff spot, and then also the Chargers (- 162) making the trip to Green Bay to play the Packers (+ 136). For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

Other games that should be fun to watch are Titans at Jaguars as we continue judging rookie quarterback Will Levis. Cowboys and Panthers to watch how most likely Frank Reich’s team gets obliterated, and finally Raiders at Dolphins to see how far along that Las Vegas team is.