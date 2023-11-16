AFC South Roundup: Week 10

Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3)

Score this Week: Lost 3-34 vs. 49ers

The Jaguars can be maddeningly inconsistent at times, as they were demolished by the 49ers in their own stadium. Trevor Lawrence was terrible, the running game could not get anything going, and the defense collapsed after the half allowing three touchdown drives. This team still seems a step away from being considered as contenders in my opinion.

Highlight Player; Josh Allen - five total pressures

Allen continues his season as one of the most productive and consistent pass-rushers in the NFL, and this time in perhaps the toughest possible matchup for an edge rusher. A free-agent after this season, I would absolutely love him on the Colts.

Injury report

Wide receiver Jamal Agnew out. Wide receiver Zay Jones and cornerback Tyson Campbell questionable for Sunday.

Next week: vs. Titans

The Jags have the perfect chance to bounce back going off a struggling Titans’ team. Winning would all but guarantee the Jags the division and a playoff spot in the AFC conference.

Houston Texans (5-4)

Score this Week: Won 30-27 @Bengals

Another marquee win for the Texans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who beat Joe Burrow and the Bengals away from home, and are now firmly in the AFC wildcard race. I don’t think even the most optimistic Texans’ fans would have expected to be this good so early, but they have been perhaps the most surprising team this season.

Highlight Player: Noah Brown - 7 receptions, 172 yards

Talk about stepping up when getting the chance, as with #1 receiver Nico Collins dealing with an injury Noah Brown balled out against the Bengals and has over 300 yards the past two games.

Injury report

Linebackers Henry To’oTo’o, Jake Hansen, wide receiver Nico Collins, safety Jimmie Ward, running back Dameon Pierce, tight end Brevin Jordan, fullback Andrew Beck questionable for Sunday.

Next week: vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals have Kyler Murray back now, so they definitely are a tougher out than the first nine weeks. Still, they are not that good of a football team and if the Texans keep playing like they have been they will most likely manage to climb to 6-4.

Tennessee Titans (3-6)

Score this Week: Lost 6-20 @Bucs

Since throwing 4 touchdowns on his rookie debut Will Levis has completed 41/78 of his passes, for 461 yards, and two interceptions. The offense came crushing down to earth, while the defense did their job but as was the case with the Colts’ last year, no defense can survive an offense that puts up single digit points.

Highlight Player: Harold Landry - 4 tackles, one sack

This is more of a had to choose one rather than Landry truly being worth the highlight player, but he did get his fifth sack on the year, though it is worth noting he has less pressures than Kwity Paye, who is not particularly a good pass-rusher.

Injury report

Cornerbacks Anthony Kendall, Sean Murphy-Bunting, guard Daniel Brunskill, wide receiver Treylon Burks, tackle Andre Dillard questionable.

Next week: @Jaguars

It is do-or-die for the Titans this week, as a loss would send them to 3-7 with remaining games against the Jaguars (again), Seahawks, Texans (twice), and Dolphins would make a late season surge almost impossible.